Magic Password

Forget your pass**** Log in with Magic Password

Passwordless authentication for WordPress. It’s simple, quick and highly secure - like magic!

Magic Password App
Magic Password replaces your password with Magic Code paired with your mobile app. Just scan the code and log in securely. No more passwords.
Integrate
Integrate

Install Magic Password plugin to your WordPress account

Pair device
Pair device

Use Magic Password app to pair your WordPress account with your smartphone

Log in with magic
Log in with magic

Now you can forget your password and use the app to authenticate securely

How Magic Password protects your WordPress account?

Bruteforce attacks

By eliminating login and password you will not be at risk with one of the most popular attacks. Password can not be discovered by the attacker, when there is no password.

Phishing & keylogger attacks

Many people use the same password or a similar password for many online services. Repeatedly used passwords remain vulnerable in cyberspace.​​​​​​

WordPress website takeover

Magic Code is a temporarily generated signature, only valid with your unique configuration. It is not stored anywhere. Thanks to this, Magic Password does not require a database of personal identifying information. This eliminates the chance of a database breach.

Magic Password replaces your password with Magic Code paired with your mobile app. Just scan the Magic Code and log in securely. No more passwords.

Our Magic Products

WP Plugin
WordPress plugin

With Magic Password plugin for WordPress you can easily authenticate to your account without the need to use your username and password. Just install the plugin and use Magic Code scanner provided with Magic Password mobile app.

DOWNLOAD WP PLUGIN
Magic Password App
Magic Password App

Beautifully crafted, intuitive and powerful Magic Password app allows you to scan Magic Code and log in securely to your WordPress account. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.

Tip 1

Point your camera at the Magic Code

Tip 2

You are logged in by magic

Tip 3

There is no third step. As simple as that!