Passwordless authentication for WordPress. It’s simple, quick and highly secure - like magic!
Install Magic Password plugin to your WordPress account
Use Magic Password app to pair your WordPress account with your smartphone
Now you can forget your password and use the app to authenticate securely
By eliminating login and password you will not be at risk with one of the most popular attacks. Password can not be discovered by the attacker, when there is no password.
Many people use the same password or a similar password for many online services. Repeatedly used passwords remain vulnerable in cyberspace.
Magic Code is a temporarily generated signature, only valid with your unique configuration. It is not stored anywhere. Thanks to this, Magic Password does not require a database of personal identifying information. This eliminates the chance of a database breach.
Magic Password replaces your password with Magic Code paired with your mobile app. Just scan the Magic Code and log in securely. No more passwords.
With Magic Password plugin for WordPress you can easily authenticate to your account without the need to use your username and password. Just install the plugin and use Magic Code scanner provided with Magic Password mobile app.DOWNLOAD WP PLUGIN
Beautifully crafted, intuitive and powerful Magic Password app allows you to scan Magic Code and log in securely to your WordPress account. The app is available on Android and iOS platforms.
Point your camera at the Magic Code
You are logged in by magic
There is no third step. As simple as that!